Outrage as vigilantes assault, strip female corps member in Anambra (VIDEO)

A viral video has sparked widespread outrage after showing operatives of the Operation Udo Ga-Achi, popularly known as the Agunechemba Vigilante Group, storming a corps members’ lodge in Anambra State and brutalising occupants, including a female corps member, Jennifer Edema Elohor.

The video, shared on Facebook by the Haven 360 Foundation on Monday, captured the shocking moment Elohor was beaten, stripped naked, and left bloodied by armed men accusing the corps members of being internet fraudsters.

According to the foundation, the vigilantes ignored the corps members’ pleas even after they presented their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) identity cards. Instead, they subjected the victims to humiliating threats and sexually degrading words.

“This assault was particularly egregious in the case of Jennifer Edema Elohor, who was beaten, stripped naked, and left exposed,” Haven 360 Foundation said.

Watch video 👇