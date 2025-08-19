Connect with us

Outrage as vigilantes assault, strip female corps member in Anambra (VIDEO)
Anambra detains vigilantes over assault, stripping of female corps member

Royal rumble: Ooni, Alaafin in renewed supremacy battle

Ladoja says he is ready to mount Olubadan throne

Editors warn against media clampdown, urge FG to tackle hardship, insecurity

Air Force strikes open path to freedom as 62 abductees escape bandits’ camp in Katsina

Major shake-up as army names new GOCs, provost marshal, intelligence chief

Missing Nigerian woman found dead in US, no foul play suspected

CAC accepts Pastor Fatoyinbo’s apology over remarks on Apostle Babalola

Social media users fanning embers of war in Cross River, Govt laments 

Published

2 hours ago

on

Outrage as vigilantes assault, strip female corps member in Anambra (VIDEO)

A viral video has sparked widespread outrage after showing operatives of the Operation Udo Ga-Achi, popularly known as the Agunechemba Vigilante Group, storming a corps members’ lodge in Anambra State and brutalising occupants, including a female corps member, Jennifer Edema Elohor.

The video, shared on Facebook by the Haven 360 Foundation on Monday, captured the shocking moment Elohor was beaten, stripped naked, and left bloodied by armed men accusing the corps members of being internet fraudsters.

According to the foundation, the vigilantes ignored the corps members’ pleas even after they presented their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) identity cards. Instead, they subjected the victims to humiliating threats and sexually degrading words.

“This assault was particularly egregious in the case of Jennifer Edema Elohor, who was beaten, stripped naked, and left exposed,” Haven 360 Foundation said.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

