PDP BoT member, Olu Alabi condemns Osun LG crisis, calls for calm

Senator (Dr.) Olu Alabi, an elder statesman and member of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has condemned the recent violence in Osun State following the appellate court judgment in Akure.

In a statement on Wednesday, Alabi expressed deep concern over the loss of lives and destruction of property that have accompanied the unrest.

He described the situation as avoidable and lamented that Osun State, known for its peaceful political atmosphere, is witnessing such turmoil.

“The unfortunate events of recent days were entirely avoidable. His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke, had earlier warned political actors to refrain from actions that could destabilize the state. It is regrettable that some elements ignored this call,” Alabi said.

He emphasized that political ambitions should not lead to violence and called on all parties to seek legal avenues for resolving disputes. “No ambition is worth the blood of innocent citizens. The judiciary remains the legitimate arbiter of electoral disputes, and its decisions must be respected,” he added.

Alabi also urged the federal government and security agencies to take decisive action in restoring order, ensuring that those responsible for inciting violence are held accountable.

He called on political leaders to prioritize peace and stability over personal interests.

“The people of Osun State have spoken through democratic processes. Any party or individual who believes they have popular support should take their case to the polls, not resort to violence,” he noted.

He further appealed to traditional rulers, religious leaders, and community influencers to help foster peace in the state.

Reaffirming his commitment to Osun’s unity and progress, Alabi urged all stakeholders to work together in preserving the state’s peace and ensuring democratic governance thrives.