The Oyo State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun, in collaboration with local hunters, rescued four kidnapped victims, including the two wives and two sons of the traditional head of the town, the Baale of Alagede.

Report has It that the victims were abducted around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 25th February 2025, from their house in Alagede village, near Kola Daosidaisi University in Akinyele, Ibadan. Acting on the information, the security team tracked the kidnappers to the dense forest of Ojutaye along Oretu Road.

The reports have it that Amotekun operatives and local hunters launched a coordinated attack, leading to the safe rescue of the victims.

Eyewitnesses reported that after the operation, a police AKS team arrived at the scene and forcibly took custody of the rescued individuals from Amotekun, who had been preparing to transport them to safety.

Tragically, during the intense operation, a courageous hunter from Oretu village, identified as Ojo, lost his life. A video of his lifeless body surfaced online, shared by NaijaTodayNews. Authorities are currently making arrangements to retrieve his remains for burial.

TheSun.ng also reported that despite the success of the mission, Amotekun and local hunters continued to comb the bush, having cornered the kidnappers in a specific area. Further developments from the ongoing operation are said to be expected soon.

When contacted for comment, the Public Relations Officer of the Oyo State Police Command, SP Adewale Osifeso, stated that he had not yet received any information on the incident. “I’m not aware of the report, but I’ll get back to you as soon as I have any information,” he said.