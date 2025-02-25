Nation
Nigeria excluded as US grants visa-free entry to 40 countries
Nigeria is missing as the United States released a list of eligible countries for its 2025 Visa Waiver Programme (VWP), with notable updates.
While the United Kingdom was also excluded from general eligibility, it remains eligible under specific conditions.
Significantly, no African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, or South Africa, were included in the list.
A major highlight of the updated list is the addition of Romania, reflecting the US government’s focus on strengthening diplomatic ties and prioritising countries with strong border security standards.
According to the US Bureau of Consular Affairs, the VWP allows citizens or nationals from participating countries to travel to the United States for tourism, business, or transit for up to 90 days without obtaining a visa.
The bureau stated on its website: “Travellers must have a valid Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) approval prior to travel and meet all requirements explained below. If you prefer to have a visa in your passport, you may still apply for a visitor visa.”
The 2025 programme introduces updates to travel policies and permit eligibility criteria, simplifying visa-free entry for millions and facilitating easier access for business and tourism.
A total of 40 countries are eligible under the updated programme:
Andorra
Australia
Austria
Belgium
Chile
Czech Republic
Croatia
Denmark
Estonia
Finland
France
Germany
Greece
Hungary
Iceland
Ireland
Italy
Israel
Japan
Norway
Poland
Portugal
San Marino
Singapore
Slovakia
Slovenia,
Latvia,
South Korea,
Liechtenstein,
Spain,
Lithuania,
Sweden,
Luxembourg,
Switzerland,
Malta,
Netherlands,
New Zealand,
Qatar,
Romania
Monaco