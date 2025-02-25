Nigeria excluded as US grants visa-free entry to 40 countries 

Nigeria is missing as the United States released a list of eligible countries for its 2025 Visa Waiver Programme (VWP), with notable updates.

While the United Kingdom was also excluded from general eligibility, it remains eligible under specific conditions.

Significantly, no African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, or South Africa, were included in the list.

A major highlight of the updated list is the addition of Romania, reflecting the US government’s focus on strengthening diplomatic ties and prioritising countries with strong border security standards.

According to the US Bureau of Consular Affairs, the VWP allows citizens or nationals from participating countries to travel to the United States for tourism, business, or transit for up to 90 days without obtaining a visa.

The bureau stated on its website: “Travellers must have a valid Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) approval prior to travel and meet all requirements explained below. If you prefer to have a visa in your passport, you may still apply for a visitor visa.”

The 2025 programme introduces updates to travel policies and permit eligibility criteria, simplifying visa-free entry for millions and facilitating easier access for business and tourism.

A total of 40 countries are eligible under the updated programme:

Andorra

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Chile

Czech Republic

Croatia

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Israel

Japan

Norway

Poland

Portugal

San Marino

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia,

Latvia,

South Korea,

Liechtenstein,

Spain,

Lithuania,

Sweden,

Luxembourg,

Switzerland,

Malta,

Netherlands,

New Zealand,

Qatar,

Romania

Monaco