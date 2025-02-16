Appeal Court Verdict: Call Oyetola to order, he wants to cause chaos in Osun, Adeleke tells Tinubu

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke on Sunday, called on President Bola Tinubu to reflect on the rule of law by instructing the Inspector General of Police, the Director General of DSS, the Commandant General of the Civil Defense Corps not to obey an illegal order from the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Gboyega Oyetola capable of leading to anarchy in the State.

Ademola Adeleke state this during News Conference held at the Government House Osogbo the Osun State Capital.

Osun state governor who alleged that Mr Oyetola who is also Nephew to the President, along side other group of individuals of conspiring with the security chiefs in the state to forcefully implemented the verdict of appeal court on the “YES OR NO” chairmen said they are planning to cause anarchy in state by directing the sacked “YES OR NO Chairmen” to resume l office

He described the President as a lover of rule of law, and a believer in the sanctity of the judicial process and therefore would not support any action capable of leading to bloodbath and bloodshed in the State.

The Governor maintained that his administration will not allow any takeover of the local government except through a judicial pronouncement or a democratic process.

“I know, as a matter of fact, that Mr. President will never authorise a dictatorial violation of the constitution irrespective of who is involved. It is crucial to add that Mr. President will never support any action that is capable of generating bloodbath and bloodshed.”

Adeleke stressed that contrary to misinformation in some quarters, that he made executive orders for their sack , the council chairman had been sacked before he was sworn in as the Governor of Osun State.

Also Contributing, the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Oluwole Jimi- Bada who reiterated that the “Yes or No Local Government Chairmen” remained sacked, noted that if the All Progressive Congress, APC, has any objection as regards this stance they should go to the court of Law.