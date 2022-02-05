Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation, was on Saturday officially turbaned as the Dan Amanar Daura (the trusted one of Daura) at a ceremony held at the palace of the Emir of Daura, Umar Farouq Umar on Saturday.

The ceremony was attended by serving and retired government officials, including the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo; former Chief of Army Staff, Turkur Buratai; Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State, The Oni of Ife, Oba Adewusi, The Oni of Ife; Muhammadu Nuhu Sanusi, Emir of Dutse; Erin Edet Ekong, Cross Rivers traditional Rulers Council; Abdullahi Lamido Sunusi, Magajin Garin Kano; Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Minister of State for Education; Olorunnimbe Mamora, Minister of State for Health; Okechukwu Enelamah, former Minister of Trade and Investment, Isa Yuguda, former Bauchi Governor; Musa Haro, District Head Dumurkol; Yusuf Buhari, District Head of Kwasarawa), Bashir Jamo, DG NIMASA; Muhammadu Koko(NPA, among several others.

The Daura Emir, prayed for Amaechi, whom he described as a an extraordinary individual destined to attain higher office.

“We are gathered here to reciprocate the kind gesture done to us by the Rt. Hon Minister of transportation, Chibuke Rotimi Amechi, for his whole hearted love and support for us. Therefore, It is binding on the Daura traditional emirate to acknowledge the kind gesture. My prayer is for God to give you a higher office,” he said.

Emir Faruk said the Daura Emirate conferred the traditional title on Amaechi in recognition of his contributions to the socio-economic development of the country, especially for ensuring that a Transportation University is sited in Daura as well as ensuring that the Kano-Maradi Standard Gauge Railway line passed through Daura.

Emir Faruk noted that in Daura Emirate “we don’t give title because you have money, We give title considering your sacrifices and impact on people’s lives, and impact on community and the nation at large.”

Speaking to newsmen at the event, Tony Princewill, APC Chieftain described the newly crowned trusted son of Kano as a detribalized Nigerian who believes in one Nigeria, saying that, “He (Amaechi) is a unifier and a man of peace who believes in equity and fairness, ensuring that the right thing is done at the right time. Above all, he is not materialistic. He believes in the creation of wealth for the masses and he is a true man of the people.

Also turbaned by Emir Faruk along with Amechi is another chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasiru Haladu Danu, a reputable businessman and two-time director general of his election campaigns.

Danu was conferred with the title of “Tafida Baba” by the Daura Emir.

