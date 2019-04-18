Alleged corruption: CCT bans Onoghen from public office for 10 years

…orders his removal from office as CJN

…confiscates undeclared money in five bank accounts

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on Friday convicted the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen,for false asset declaration.

CCT chairman, Danladi Umar, found him guilty of the six counts preferred against him by the Federal Government. The tribunal said Onnoghen evidently acquired the funds fraudulently since he failed to show how the huge amount was acquired.

The tribunal ordered that Onnoghen be removed from office of CJN and banned from holding public office for 10 years.

He also ordered that the money in the five bank accounts of Onnoghen that he did not declare be confiscated.

It would be recalled that Onnoghen had weeks earlier sent a notice of retirement to President Muhammadu Buhari in line with the recommendation of the National Judicial Council. The presidency is, however, yet to clarify Mr Onnoghen’s retirement.

