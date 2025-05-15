Pic: Dangote, Trump and the Emir of Qatar

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, was among high-profile figures who met with former U.S. President Donald Trump during a visit to Qatar Wednesday evening, in an event that drew considerable international attention.

A widely circulated video captured the moment Dangote was introduced to Trump during the American leader’s visit with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The brief exchange took place as part of a broader diplomatic and business-focused itinerary.

Trump was received personally by the Emir at Hamad International Airport, marking the start of the second leg of his Middle East tour. His arrival was marked by a display of grandeur, including a fighter jet escort for Air Force One and a motorcade featuring Tesla Cybertrucks.

A highlight of the visit was the signing of a landmark agreement between Qatar Airways and Boeing. The deal includes the purchase of up to 210 aircraft, with an estimated value of $96 billion—one of the largest commercial orders in Boeing’s history.

The occasion also made headlines due to Qatar’s reported offer of a custom Boeing 747-8 jet, valued at $400 million, proposed as a potential replacement for Air Force One. The gesture has sparked bipartisan debate in the U.S., raising ethical and legal questions about foreign gifts to American officials.

Dangote was seen in the footage engaging briefly with Trump before moving on to greet the Qatari Emir. While the specifics of any discussion between Dangote and Trump remain undisclosed, the former president was accompanied by a delegation of prominent American business figures, including Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

The high-profile gathering underscores Qatar’s growing role as a global hub for diplomacy and international business engagement.