Actress Jumoke George’s missing daughter, Adeola, located in Mali

Adeola, the 41-year-old missing daughter of the iconic Yoruba actress Jumoke George, has been found in Mali after being declared missing for four years.

Recall that Jumoke had earlier mentioned the disappearance of her daughter during an interview on the Talk to B show hosted by actress Abiola Bayo. She said that Adeola had earlier been living with her grandmother in Ibadan and was last seen after telling the family she was travelling to Lagos.

Jumoke said that Adeola later made contact, sought for forgiveness, saying she had travelled out of the country with friends in search of greener pastures .

In the same interview, Jumoke revealed that she had been grappling with serious health and financial issues. She stated that her condition had not allowed her to honour acting jobs, making her to refund payments and borrow funds for medical treatment. She noted that further medical tests were required, with an estimated cost of N400,000.

She clarified that any money she earned from occasional jobs was expended on efforts to find her missing daughter.

Teary on the TalkToB show hosted by fellow actress, Abiola Adebayo, Jumoke said she deliberately hid her ordeal as a result of shame and fear of public ridicule.

She said, “There are some things that are embarrassing to say but at this point, I have no choice. I want to speak out. I am working but it’s not like I get jobs every time.

“Sometimes, it could be once in three to four months. That was before I became ill. After I became ill, I couldn’t go for a set I was invited to. Someone paid me last year, I didn’t know I would get sick, I spent the money on treatment. I had to borrow money to refund the person.

“I went to another location but I couldn’t work. They had to bring me back because of my health. I’ve done several tests. I was told to do some more which will cost about N400,000. I don’t know where to get the money from.”

“My first child, Adeola, has been missing. I’ve been looking for her for the past four years. Any small money I get from working was spent on looking for her.

“She was in Ibadan where she was working and living with my mother. So my mother just called me one day to say that she hasn’t seen Deola who said she was coming to meet me in Lagos. I said I haven’t seen her,” Jumoke recalled.

However, in an update shared on Wednesday, Talk to B host Biola Bayo said that Adeola had been found in Mali. She said she spoke with Adeola via video call and although the daughter had not yet spoken directly with her mother, Jumoke was relieved to know she was alive.

Biola also confirmed that Jumoke George is currently receiving treatment at a state hospital in Lagos and is awaiting further medical evaluation.

Sharing the details of her video call with Adeola on Instagram, Biola Bayo said “I finally got to speak with Adeola and this is what she said. She hasn’t called her mom, but Mom is happy she’s alive.

“#Jumoke George is currently at a state hospital in Lagos.

“Hopefully she will be discharged or admitted after all her medical tests and reports. Not sure yet. Thank you to everyone for the support”.