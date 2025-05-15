Fidelity Bank donates equipment to Gilgal Rehabilitation Community

…..reaffirms support for mental health treatment in Nigeria

Tier one lender, Fidelity Bank Plc, has once again demonstrated its commitment to mental health development in Nigeria through the provision of equipment to support the newly established Gilgal Rehabilitation Community Foundation in Ayobo, Lagos State.

The donation was made as part of the bank-led Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, specifically under the health and social welfare pillar, which aims to support vulnerable individuals and alleviate hunger and poverty in the community.

Speaking at the official handover of the equipment which included air conditioners and TV sets, Divisional Head, Brand and Communications, Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr Meksley Nwagboh, emphasized the bank’s dedication to supporting social impact projects that affect the community positively.

“This donation is a crucial collaboration with the Gilgal Rehabilitation Community Foundation, a non-governmental organization with a clear mission to isolate drug addicts from drug-enabling environments and provide them with the structured support required for recovery.

“As a bank, we constantly seek opportunities to collaborate with organizations that are committed to making a positive difference in the society. One crucial yet often under-addressed area is mental health.

“At Fidelity Bank, we recognize the profound impact mental well-being has on individuals and communities, hence our support to make Gilgal Rehabilitation facility habitable and functional for the people it serves.

“Beyond the physical structure, the center requires key amenities to make it a conducive space for healing and recovery. Our donation at the facility aligns with the bank’s vision of touching lives, especially for people who are in dire need of restoration to lead fuller and better lives”, he said.

Responding to the bank’s gesture, the Presiding Steward of the Gilgal Rehabilitation Community Foundation, Reverend Luke Okonkwo noted that, “Fidelity Bank’s donation will enable the organization to secure formal approval from the authorities to include female recovering addicts, orphans, the elderly and more in our scope of work.

“We’re grateful Fidelity Bank has chosen to walk this path with us because many of those battling addiction are actually people with great destinies but have simply taken a wrong turn. Our job is to help steer them back to purpose.

“This is more than just a rehab center; it’s a sanctuary for restoration. We urge other organizations to emulate Fidelity Bank’s gestures to help improve our society”, he added.

Ranked among the best banks in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank Plc is a full-fledged Commercial Deposit Money Bank serving over 9.1 million customers through digital banking channels, its 255 business offices in Nigeria and United Kingdom subsidiary, FidBank UK Limited.

The bank is also a recipient of multiple local and international Awards, including the 2024 Excellence in Digital Transformation & MSME Banking Award by BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards; the 2024 Most Innovative Mobile Banking Application Award for its Fidelity Mobile App by Global Business Outlook, and the 2024 Most Innovative Investment Banking Service Provider Award by Global Brands Magazine.

Additionally, the bank was recognized as the Best Bank for SMEs in Nigeria by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence and as the Export Financing Bank of the Year by the BusinessDay Banks and Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.