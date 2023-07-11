Akpabio appoints chairmen for Senate special committees

Godswill Akpabio, senate president, has named chairmen for Special Committees in the 10th Senate.

In line with the Standing Orders 2022 as Amended, the President named members into the Selection Committee which has him as the Chairman with the Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau as the Vice chairman and other principal officers of both the majority and minority as members.

Members of the Selection Committee are Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, APC, Ekiti Central, the Senate Majority leader; Senator Ali Ndume, APC, Borno, the Senate Chief Whip:; Senator Dave Umahi, APC, Ebonyi South, the Deputy Leader and Senator Lola Ashiru , APC, Kwara South, the Deputy Whip.

Other members are Senator Simon Davou Mwadkwon, PDP, Plateau North, the Senate -Minority Leader; Senator Darlington Nwokocha, LP, Abia Central, the Minority Whip; Senator Oyewumi Kamorudeen Olarere, PDP Osun West, the Deputy Minority Leader and Senator Rufai Hanga, NNPP, Kano Central, the Deputy Minority Whip.

The Senate President named Senator Tutus Zam, APC, Benue North West as the Chairman, Rules and Business; Senator Sunday Karimi, APC, Kogi West as Chairman enate Services Sunday Karimi; Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions has Senator Okechukwu Ezea, LP, Enugu East; and Public Accounts Committee has Senator Aliyu Ahmed Wadada, SDP, Nasarawa West.

Others are National Security and Intelligence Committee with Senator Shehu Umar as chairman Legislative Compliance Committee has Senator Garba Maidoki as Chairman and Media and Public Affairs has Senator Adeyemi Adaramodu, APC, Ekiti has Committee.

Akpabio also named Senator Olamilekan Adeola, APC, Ogun West as Chairman of Appropriations Committee and Senator Ali Ndume, APC, Borno South as Vice Chairman.