Otti breaks 24-year jinx of godfatherism, recycling of appointees in Abia

From PETER OKORE, Umuahia

Reactions across the political and geographical divides of Abia, have continued to trail the declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and subsequent swearing–in of Dr. Alex Otti as governor of Abia state as well as the constitution of Abia House of Assembly and inauguration of the state executive council last Friday.

Abians see the victory of Otti in the 2023 elections as divine , following the yearnings of the people for a change of governance after 24 years rule of the state by the people’s democratic Party, PDP.

Acceptance of and jubilations that went with the INEC declaration were spontaneous and overwhelming. This informs the high expectations from Otti’s administration as the people/s mandate.

BusssinessHallmark, which went to town after Otti presented his “first eleven as Commissioners”, to sound the minds of the people on the streets said that this new development is demolishing of PDP-rule in Abia, which has been a prayer-point for majority of Abia citizens.

By the adoption of godfatherism and recycling government appointees for 24 years, the PDP-led government of Abia state gave the wrong impression that Abia lacked credible personnel to lead; whereas the state is saturated with highly skilled technocrats.

Infact, there is a case of one former “ commissioner for Commendations”, who had been recycled from the state was created till the exit of the Gov. Ikpeazu’s administration. Yet, there was nothing unique in him.

In his message of felicitation to Otti, an entrepreneur and a chieftain from Abia North, Chief David Onuoha, Boudex, said: “ 24 years after, the journey begins afresh for Abia: the old dark-epoch gives way to a new era of light”.

Again, Mr. Lawrence Charles Nwangwa is an Industrialist from Obingwa put his own this way: “What is on board is that a dynasty installed 24 years ago has been dismantled.

“The level of impunity and administrative rascality had gone beyond bikini amber. Mediocrity became elevated to statecraft. Abia state and her citizens under PDP had become something derisive beyond the shores of the state. Once you mention that you are from Abia state, people start making negative jokes about you . It was this bad”.

Comrade Ceekay Igara is the chairman of Labour Party (LP).

In an exclusive interaction, he put his own view thus: “We are conscious of the fact that there is serious rot into the system; so with that consciousness , we are approaching governance. We are trying to clear the debris; clear the mess, lay the foundations and build up these foundations. We want to use this new administration in Abia to bring back the confidence of Abians and friends. at home and in Diaspora. Let people trust government. This is what we want to bring back to the government,”

A political pundit also added his voice this way: “he situation (impunity) the PDP legislators are trying to avoid in the newly constituted Abia House of Assembly (vide the distribution of legislative positions) is the very condition they (PDP) subjected Abians to for 24 years. PDP people should give Alex Otti chance to give Abia a befitting face lift as a state, 32 years after creation.

But when governor Alex Otti lined up his “First Eleven” to form his state executive council, only one or two faces were known to just a few people, while the rest were technocrats drawn from different segments of national economy; but strange to majority of Abians.

In the past, state executive councils had been dominated by recycled folks of sons, daughters, close relations and friends of dynasty, irrespective of credentials, competences and ability to perform.

Speaking after the Oath of Office and Allegiance were administered on the Commissioners by the Solicitor General of the State and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Lady Uzoamaka Ikonne at Government House, Umuahia, Dr. Alex Otti reminded them that building a new Abia is the key vision of his administration. He assured of his commitment to having a functional society that posterity would appreciate.

He reminded the new commissioners that they were not appointed to represent the interest of individuals or clan, but that of the entire State. This is also as he urged them to bring-in hallmark of excellence and commitment to the service of the State.

In the words of the governor:” The development of critical infrastructure are the fulcrum of my administration. Your responsibilities are huge. Excuses would not be tolerated as there would be zero tolerance for corruption.

The State chief executive congratulated the Commissioners on their appointments and urged them to work together to rebuild Abia State. He further implored them not to betray the trust of the people by towing the path that had left Abia in a state of underdevelopment for many years.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, the Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Ikechukwu Uwanna thanked the Governor for the honour done them and pledged to discharge their duties to the best of their abilities.

He said they were aware of the enormous responsibilities but pledged that they would be committed to their duties.

The Commissioners and their portfolios are as follows;

1. Ikechukwu Uwanna: Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice

2. Prof Monica Ironkwe: Agriculture

3. Kingsley Anosike: Budget and Planning

4. Prof Uche Eme Uche: Education

5. Philemon Asonye Ogbonna: Environment and Urban Renewal

6. Mike Akpara: Finance

7. Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo: Health

8. Prince Okey Kanu. -Information and Culture

9. Chaka Chukwumerije: Lands and Housing

10. Prince Uzor Nwachukwu: Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs

11. Prof Joel Friday Ogbonna: Petroleum and Mineral Resources

12. Chima Emmanuel Oriaku: Science and Technology

13. Nwaobilor Ananaba: Sports and Youth Development

14. Dr Chimezie Isaac Ukaegbu: Trade, Commerce & Industry

15. Ngozi Blessing Felix: Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation

16. Engr Don Otumchere Oti: Works

17. Comrade Sunny Onwuma: Transport

18. Engr Ikechukwu Monday: Power and Public Utilities

19. Dr. Mathew Ekwuribe: Digital Economy/ SME