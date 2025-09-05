Akinleye urges Muslims to emulate Prophet Muhammad’s noble character at Mawlid Nabiy

Chief of Staff to the Osun State Governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, has urged Muslims to emulate the noble character of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) as they celebrate this year’s Mawlid Nabiy, the commemoration of the Prophet’s birth.

In a statement personally signed by him, Akinleye described the occasion as a reminder of Allah’s special mercy to mankind through the life and message of the Prophet.

“On this blessed occasion of Mawlid an-Nabiy, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Muslims. The birth of Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) is a reminder of Allah’s mercy to mankind, as He says:

وَمَا أَرْسَلْنَـٰكَ إِلَّا رَحْمَةًۭ لِّلْعَـٰلَمِينَ

‘And We have not sent you, [O Muhammad], except as a mercy to the worlds.’ (Qur’an 21:107)

The Prophet taught us that, ‘The best among you are those who have the best character’ (Sahih Bukhari). As we celebrate his birth, let us emulate his patience, justice, compassion, and unity so that we may be true reflections of his noble Sunnah,” he stated.

Akinleye called on the Muslim faithful to use the occasion to foster peace, love, and togetherness in their families, communities, and the nation at large.

“Let us remember that, ‘None of you truly believes until he loves for his brother what he loves for himself’ (Sahih Muslim). May Almighty Allah fill our lives with the Prophet’s light, guide us on the straight path, and grant us his intercession on the Day of Judgment. Ameen. Happy Mawlid Nabiy to you all,” he added.