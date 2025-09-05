Connect with us

Nation

Akinleye urges Muslims to emulate Prophet Muhammad’s noble character at Mawlid Nabiy
Advertisement

Nation

Abia Govt dismisses 6 staff of ministry of justice over salary padding

Nation

Tinubu travels to Europe for 10-day working vacation

Nation

Only strong economy can end youth exodus, says Rep Aguocha

Nation

Gov Lawal vows to crush banditry in two months if given control of security agencies

Nation

Dangote Group denies ownership of truck in Enugu fatal accident, blames third-party operator

Nation

Daniel Bwala describes Lagos as ‘no-man’s land,’ defends N3.9tn federal projects

Headline Headlines Nation

Beyond Beautiful Scripts: The Elements Driving Blockbuster Success in African Cinema

Nation

Nigerians face long bans for US visa overstays, embassy cautions

Nation

IPOB lawyer hails Ekpa’s conviction, says South-East will take years to recover from his deception

Nation

Akinleye urges Muslims to emulate Prophet Muhammad’s noble character at Mawlid Nabiy

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Akinleye urges Muslims to emulate Prophet Muhammad’s noble character at Mawlid Nabiy

Chief of Staff to the Osun State Governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, has urged Muslims to emulate the noble character of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) as they celebrate this year’s Mawlid Nabiy, the commemoration of the Prophet’s birth.

In a statement personally signed by him, Akinleye described the occasion as a reminder of Allah’s special mercy to mankind through the life and message of the Prophet.

“On this blessed occasion of Mawlid an-Nabiy, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Muslims. The birth of Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) is a reminder of Allah’s mercy to mankind, as He says:

وَمَا أَرْسَلْنَـٰكَ إِلَّا رَحْمَةًۭ لِّلْعَـٰلَمِينَ

‘And We have not sent you, [O Muhammad], except as a mercy to the worlds.’ (Qur’an 21:107)

The Prophet taught us that, ‘The best among you are those who have the best character’ (Sahih Bukhari). As we celebrate his birth, let us emulate his patience, justice, compassion, and unity so that we may be true reflections of his noble Sunnah,” he stated.

Akinleye called on the Muslim faithful to use the occasion to foster peace, love, and togetherness in their families, communities, and the nation at large.

“Let us remember that, ‘None of you truly believes until he loves for his brother what he loves for himself’ (Sahih Muslim). May Almighty Allah fill our lives with the Prophet’s light, guide us on the straight path, and grant us his intercession on the Day of Judgment. Ameen. Happy Mawlid Nabiy to you all,” he added.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *