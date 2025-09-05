EFCC declares Sujimoto CEO Olasijibomi Ogundele wanted over alleged laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Olasijibomi Ogundele, chief executive officer (CEO) of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited, wanted for alleged diversion of funds and money laundering.

In a notice issued on Friday and signed by EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale, the anti-graft agency urged anyone with information on Ogundele’s whereabouts to contact its offices.

“The public is hereby notified that OLASIJIBOMI SUJI OGUNDELE of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited, whose photograph appears above is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of Diversion of Funds and Money Laundering,” the notice read.

“Ogundele is a 44 year-old indigene of Ori-Ade Local Government of Osun State and his last known address is: G 29, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

“Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact the Commission in its Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt or Abuja offices or through 08093322644; its e-mail address: [email protected] or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies.”

Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited is a Lagos-based real estate development company.

This is not Ogundele’s first run-in with law enforcement. In October 2024, he was detained at the Force Criminal Investigation Department in Abuja over alleged fraud.

That arrest followed a petition by human rights lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi, who accused Ogundele of collecting $325,000 from one Kabiru Ibrahim under false pretence in November 2020.

According to the petition, the money was paid as a 50 percent deposit for a three-bedroom apartment in an estate. However, it was later discovered that Sujimoto had no such housing project at the time. Ogundele was later released by the police