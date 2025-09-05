Abia Govt dismisses 6 staff of ministry of justice over salary padding

Abia State Government has announced the dismissal of six staff of the Ministry of Justice following their indictment in a salary padding scheme uncovered during an internal audit and administrative inquiry.

The government said the affected officers were found to have engaged in the manipulation of payroll systems, resulting in the unlawful receipt of excess salaries over a sustained period.

According to a statement signed by the Chairman, Abia State Civil Service Commission, Pastor Eno Jerry Eze (PhD) and made available to newsmen on Thursday, the dismissed officers include: Mr. Dickson Uche Eze, Principal Accountant (SGL 12), Mrs. Esther Emeruwa, Senior Accountant (SGL 10), Mrs. Ijeoma Jonathan, Chief Executive Officer (Accounts – SGL 14).

Others dismissed by the state government are: Mrs. Treasure Isinguzo, Assistant Chief Executive Officer (Accounts – SGL 13), Mrs. Chioma Victoria Erondu, Principal Executive Officer (Accounts – SGL 12), and Mrs. Hannah Ezinne Eze Senior Executive Officer (General Duties – SGL 09)

According to the statement, the disciplinary action is sequel to a detailed investigation by the Abia State Civil Service Commission, which independently interrogated the officers, reviewed relevant financial records, and confirmed that the above-named individuals had knowingly benefitted from irregular salary payments to the detriment of the State.

The statement also revealed that Mrs. Chioma Favour Madu, who was initially investigated, has been cleared of wrongdoing, due to her prompt report of the overpayment just as she took immediate steps to correct it.

Meanwhile, following the revelations observed during the investigation which also raised serious concerns about the possible complicity of some members of the Salary Committee in the fraudulent scheme. the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, has directed that the activities of the Committee be subjected to a separate probe to ensure full accountability.

The statement also informed that those indicted and dismissed will be handed over to the appropriate law enforcement agencies for prosecution, adding that the decisive action underscores the commitment of the present administration to transparency, discipline, and zero tolerance for corruption in public service.

While assuring the public that it will not relent in its effort to rid the system of all forms of fraudulent malpractice and unethical conduct, the State Government also urged all civil servants and stakeholders in the public sector to remain committed to integrity and to report any suspected irregularities through appropriate and confidential channels.