Bishop Nkulo urges Christians to rise above economic turmoil

In a powerful sermon at St John’s Methodist Church, Edda, in Ebonyi State, the Rt Rev Dr Ikechukwu Emezi Nkulo, JP, called on Christians to navigate the treacherous waters of economic hardship with faith, rather than be overwhelmed by waves of despair.

Like a skilled navigator charting a course through stormy seas, the bishop guided his congregation through the uncertainty of the times, pointing them to the Rock of Ages as the unwavering anchor of their faith. Preaching from Matthew 11:7, he posed a probing question: “What are we seeing in our lives, a barren wilderness, or the glory of God?”

The bishop’s message was a clarion call to awaken a slumbering Church, urging believers to shake off the spiritual apathy that has gripped many hearts and to refocus on the eternal purpose of existence. “John’s mission was not a platform for personal comfort or gain,” he declared. “It was a call to prepare the way for the Messiah, to herald the coming King, and to proclaim the Good News to a world in despair.”

As Christmas draws near, the bishop admonished believers to shift their focus from the fleeting treasures of this world to the eternal riches found in Christ. “Do not allow economic storms to distract you from the pearl of great price,” he warned. “Seek Christ, welcome Christ, and allow Him to dwell in you as you await His glorious return.”

New members embrace call to shine

In a joyous celebration of faith, 56 candidates were confirmed into full membership of the Methodist Church Nigeria, pledging to shine as light in a darkened world. Dame U. U. Nkulo, the bishop’s wife and President of the Diocesan Women’s Fellowship, joined other church leaders in congratulating the new members and encouraging them to remain steadfast in their faith.

The confirmation service served as a poignant reminder that the Church in Ebonyi State is not only weathering the prevailing economic challenges, but is also positioned to shine brightly by proclaiming the Good News and demonstrating God’s love to a world in need.

As the congregation dispersed, the message resonated clearly: the Church remains a beacon of hope in troubled times, and its members are called to be agents of change, shining the light of Christ in the darkness.