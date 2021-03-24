BY EMEKA EJERE

Zenith Bank Plc has retained its position as the Best Bank in Nigeria in the Global Finance Magazine’s Best Banks Awards 2021, after winning the award in 2020.

The bank was among other banks from 35 countries in Africa recognised as the prestigious US magazine, Global Finance announced its 28th Annual Best Bank Awards Winners in Africa. The editors of Global Finance made all selections after extensive consultations with corporate financial executives, bankers and banking consultants, and analysts worldwide.

Global Finance considered factors that ranged from the quantitative objective to the informed subjective in selecting these top banks. Objective criteria considered included: growth in assets, profitability, geographic reach, strategic relationships, new business development and innovation in products. Subjective criteria included the opinions of equity analysts, credit rating analysts, banking consultants and others involved in the industry. Global Finance’s “Best Banks Awards” are recognised amongst the world’s most influential banking/finance and corporate professionals as the most coveted and credible awards in the banking industry, with winners chosen in 150 countries and territories across Africa, AsiaPacific, the Caribbean, Central America, Central & Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, North America and Western Europe.

Founded in 1987, Global Finance regularly selects the top performers among banks and other financial services providers, and the awards have become a trusted standard of excellence for the global financial community.

According to Joseph D. Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance, “this year’s evaluations are more important and valuable than at any point in their 28-year history, given the unprecedented economic conditions wrought by the global pandemic.” In his words, “Banks are playing a key role in economic recovery around the world, and as such, our Best Bank awards highlight the leaders in restoring growth and mapping a way forward.”

Commenting on the recognition, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Zenith Bank, Mr, Ebenezer Onyeagwu said: “This award is a strong indication of our resilience despite a very excruciating macroeconomic environment exacerbated by the COVID 19 pandemic”.

He added that the award was made possible by the joint contributions of the bank’s key stakeholders – the Group Chairman, Jim Ovia, for his pioneering and foundational role in building the structures and laying the foundation for an enduring and very successful institution, the Board for the deep insights and outstanding leadership they provide, the staff for their commitment, doggedness, creativity and very outstanding talents as well as the Bank’s teeming customers for their continued support and loyalty.

Zenith Bank has remained a clear leader in the Nigerian financial services industry, distinguishing itself through unique customer experience and sound financial indices.

The bank is also the pioneer in the digital space with several firsts in deploying innovative products and solutions that ensure convenience, speed and safety of transactions.