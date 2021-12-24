A pipeline explosion on Friday, rocked Isale Odo, LASU Road, in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The explosion was confirmed by the Acting Coordinator, South West Zonal Office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, in a statement.

Farinloye said the explosion was caused by the collapse of a 330KV Line which occurred within the axis earlier in the day.

According to him, the collapsed high tension line from Egbin Power Plant, Ikorodu, supplies electricity to Ikeja West which falls under the operational network of Ikeja Electric.

“The electricity cable collapse led to sparks and the sparks got to spilled petrol around the area which led to the pipeline gutting fire and a subsequent explosion. The pipeline corridor have been known to have spillage often due to activities of vandals,” he said.

He noted that the fire was still raging but did not pose any threat to lives or property, while noting that NNPC’s safety officials were on their way to the swampy location to put out the fire.

Farinloye said that officials of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps were already on ground monitoring the situation adding that officials of Ikeja Electric Plc. was trying to isolate the 330KV line, having been informed of the development

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!