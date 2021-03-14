Bandits on Sunday, attacked Government Science Secondary School, Ikara in Kaduna State.

This is coming two days after 39 students were abducted from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Afaka, Igabi local government area of the state.

The bandits invaded the school in the early hours of Sunday but their plot to abduct students was foiled by the military, according to Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs.

Aruwan confirmed that all 307 students of the school are safe and secured.

“The attempted kidnap was foiled. Fortunately, the students utilised the security warning system and were thus able to alert security forces. The security forces comprises the Nigerian army and the police with some security volunteers moved swiftly to the school to engage the bandits, the military and police are trailing the bandits,” he said.

The gunmen were reportedly heading to a secondary school but when they learnt that security had been beefed up at their