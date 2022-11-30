After two-year break, Calabar Carnival returns December 1

The Calabar Carnival will return after a two-year break, Eric Anderson, the commissioner for culture and tourism development in Cross River State, has said.

He disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, after a two-year break caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the carnival is set to start from December 1 to 31.

The carnival will now have seven competing bands up from five.

Also there will be different song and stage productions, award ceremony, choreography, music, power week, bikers day, beauty pageant, street parties, beach soccer, old school parties, among others during the carnival.