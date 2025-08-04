Gov. Oyebanji Under Pressure Over Internal Revolt, Opposition Within APC

A strong undercurrent is presently building up in Ekiti State’s political landscape, one that could significantly alter the outcome of the upcoming governorship election and potentially threaten Governor Abiodun Oyebanji’s bid for a second term.

The unfolding political crisis stems from the fact that, although former governors and several influential political figures—including all members of the National and State Assemblies—have pledged support for both Governor Oyebamiji and President Bola Tinubu’s second-term bids, many of their key loyalists have abandoned them and joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

This mass defection is seen as a strong signal that these former allies are no longer aligned with their political mentors and are now opposed to the re-election of Governor Oyebamiji. The ADC is also preparing to field its own candidate for the 2026 governorship election, setting the stage for a fierce contest.

Although prominent political leaders such as Niyi Adebayo, Ayodele Fayose, and Engineer Segun Oni have publicly endorsed Governor Oyebamiji, the exodus of their former aides and confidants suggests a realignment of political forces in the state and a possible loss of confidence in the governor’s leadership.

Endorsed Too Early?

At a high-profile endorsement rally that cut across party lines, nearly all the former governors of the state were in attendance—except Dr. Kayode Fayemi, whose conspicuous absence fueled speculation that he has distanced himself from Oyebamiji, once considered his political protégé.

Fayemi, who is reportedly one of the key architects of the emerging coalition of prominent politicians under the ADC, has been widely speculated to be the driving force behind the wave of defections from both the APC and PDP to the ADC in Ekiti State.

While the stance of the other former governors remains somewhat unclear—given their loyalty to President Tinubu—sources say they are reassessing their political options and may support an alternative candidate in 2026.

Advertisement

The endorsement of Oyebanji was described as unprecedented in the state’s political history, with participants crediting the governor’s performance, humility, friendliness, and inclusive governance style, which has seen members of other parties involved in the administration.

Among the political heavyweights at the event were Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State; Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele; APC National Secretary Dr. Bashiru Ajibola; Chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye; and the Chief Executive of the Federal Housing Authority, Oyetunde Ojo.

However, it was former Governor Fayose who stole the show, arriving at the event with a large crowd of his PDP supporters. In a rare move, Fayose openly declared his support for Oyebamiji despite refusing to join the APC.

“I am here openly; I will not join the APC, but I will support Oyebanji. Let him win in all 16 local government areas, just as I once did,” Fayose declared.

Other leaders also praised President Tinubu and Governor Oyebamiji for what they described as selfless service. APC National Secretary, Dr. Bashiru Ajibola, lauded the endorsements as based on merit, criticising the coalition of opposition figures in the ADC whom he accused of seeking power at all costs.

“These people in the ADC are only out to undermine national development for selfish political gains. The people must be careful not to fall for their deception,” he warned.

Former Governor Segun Oni also commended Oyebamiji’s leadership, stating, “Governor Oyebamiji has the capacity to unite people. The Nigeria of our dreams is gradually emerging, and Ekiti must follow suit. It is our collective responsibility.”

In response to the endorsements, Governor Oyebanji expressed gratitude and accepted the call to run for a second term, saying, “We accept your call to run for a second term. I am sure Mr. President, when he gets your letter, will accept your call.”

Party Betrayal and Intra-Party Dispute

Advertisement

The endorsement has triggered backlash within the opposition PDP. The party’s caretaker chairman in Ekiti, Mr. Dare Adeleke, condemned Fayose’s action and revealed that the party has written to the PDP National Disciplinary Committee to commence expulsion proceedings against him.

In a surprising twist during the rally, the APC also received Senator Abiodun Olujimi, a former Senate Minority Leader and prominent opposition figure in the state, into its ranks—an event many believed would never occur.

However, ADC State Leader, David Adesua, dismissed the endorsement event, describing it as “a sham, a charade, and a shame.”

“What are the yardsticks for endorsing the governor? Is it the terrible state of roads in Ekiti? Which of the roads leading into Ekiti is motorable?” he asked.

“They are endorsing a governor who has failed to complete the airport initiated by his predecessor, despite the massive funds already sunk into it. Even the road leading to Afe Babalola University—a major investment in the state—is in a deplorable state.”

Key Defectors to ADC

A growing list of political heavyweights has already joined the ADC in preparation to challenge the APC in the 2026 governorship race and 2027 general elections. Among them are:

Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka – Former Deputy Governor under Fayose

Dipo Anisulowo – Former Chief of Staff

Advertisement

Modupe Alade – Former Secretary to the State Government

Gbenga Faseluka – Former Head of Service

Akin Omole – Former Commissioner for Information under Fayemi

Sikiru Lawal – Former Deputy Governor under Segun Oni

Ambassador Dare Bejide – Former SSG under Segun Oni

Gboyega Aribisogan – Former Speaker, Ekiti House of Assembly

Their defection marks a significant threat to the APC’s dominance and casts a long shadow over Governor Oyebamiji’s re-election prospects.

As the countdown to the 2026 governorship election begins, Ekiti State is poised for a political showdown that could reshape its future and test the influence of the APC and its emerging rivals in the ADC.