Beauty queen, Chidinma Adetshina’s mom arrested in South Africa 

Police in South Africa have arrested Anabela Rungo, mother of Chidimma Adetshina, the reigning Miss Universe Nigeria, over alleged identity fraud.

Local reports indicate that the arrest took place in Cape Town during a coordinated operation involving the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Department of Home Affairs.

Rungo, a Mozambican national, is accused of fraudulently acquiring a South African identity document.

Authorities had previously declared her an “undesirable person” in September 2024 after uncovering irregularities in her residency status. Despite this, she reportedly remained in the country.

Her immigration status came under heightened scrutiny following a controversy surrounding her daughter’s participation in the Miss South Africa beauty pageant.

Adetshina was later disqualified from the competition after it was revealed she did not hold South African citizenship.

During the operation, law enforcement officers found Rungo at a private residence along with Adetshina’s minor child.

This led to intervention from the Department of Social Development and SAPS Child Protection Services to ensure the child’s welfare.

Authorities suspect Rungo may have attempted to bypass immigration laws using her Mozambican passport. Investigations are ongoing into potential further misrepresentation and fraudulent activities.

Advertisement

Following her detention, Rungo is expected to be handed over to law enforcement officials, as she is also under investigation by the Hawks, South Africa’s elite crime-fighting unit.

Chidimma, who was has a Nigerian father, withdrew from the Miss South Africa pageant after the controversy over her nationality.

She went on to win the Miss Universe Nigeria title and later finished as the first runner-up at the Miss Universe competition held in Mexico last November.