Advertisement

African Games: Falconets thrash Senegal to reach semi-final, as Flying Eagles beat S’Africa

Published

7 hours ago

on

African Games: Falconets thrash Senegal to reach semi-final, as Flying Eagles beat S'Africa

Nigeria’s Falconets on Monday, defeated Senegal 4-0 in their second game at the women’s football event of the ongoing 2024 African Games in Ghana.

The Nigerian e team scored three second-half goals to demonstrate their superiority over the Senegalese at the Cape Coast Stadium on Monday.

The victory ensured the Falconets booked a place in the competition’s semi-final. The team defeated Morocco 2-0 in their first game last week.

Loveth Edeh scored Nigeria’s first goal against Senegal in the 13th minute. Motunrayo Ezekiel doubled the lead in the second half with a poacher’s finish.

Senegal’s Aiche Kalas scored an own goal to extend Nigeria’s lead, and Chioma Olise wrapped up the onslaught in the 81st minute.

Meanwhile, in the men’s football event, the Flying Eagles secured a solitary goal victory over South Africa.

The Nigerian team had succumbed to 2-1 defeat to Uganda in the first game, but edged past South Sudan by a lone goal in the second encounter on Sunday.

Sadiq Isiyaka’s second-half penalty was the difference between the two sides.

Nigeria face Senegal in their final group game on Friday. They will hope for a positive result to advance into the competition’s semi-final.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Advertisement
