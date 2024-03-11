‘I can work with him from behind the scenes,’ Jo Bonfrere says Amuneke best for Eagles job

Dutch coach, Jo Bonfrere, says Emmanuel Amuneke is the best man to take the job of coaching Super Eagles, noting that the country doesn’t need a foreign coach to lead the team.

The Atlanta ’96 Olympics winning coach who spoke to VON, urged the Nigeria Football Federation to appoint the former Barcelona winger as coach, emphasising that Amuneke is in a better position to lead the Eagles.

“Yes, I agree Nigeria needs a local coach at the moment. Not a foreigner,” Bonfrere said.

“But the country will have everything to gain if the authorities should appoint Emmanuel Amuneke for the job. I know him very well.

“He has a very strong mentality. He has the discipline and technical savvy to achieve results. In fact, if the Federation calls me to provide technical backup to Amuneke, I will gladly accept the task.

“I’m Dutchgerian. I worked so well with Nigerian players, winning great laurels for the country. I still follow Nigeria football, and I’m not happy with the speed of her progress.

“The country needs more speed, and of all the local players I worked with back in the day, I will gladly recommend Emmanuel Amuneke for the job.

“I will comfortably work with him from behind the scenes, and together, we will return Nigeria football to its glorious heights.”

Portuguese coach, Jose Peseiro, had after guiding Nigeria to a second-place finish at the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, confirmed his departure as coach of the Eagles after his contract officially expired last month.

The NFF on Friday declared the position of the Eagles head coach vacant while announcing that it was shopping for a new tactician for the team.

In an advertisement on its website calling for applications, the football governing body stated the prospective Super Eagles coach ‘must have proven experience at the elite level of football.’

