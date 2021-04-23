Adebayo Obajemu

Africa Prudential Plc on Thursday published its first quarter report for the period ended, 31, March 2021 on the Nigerian Exchange.

The only Registrar listed on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange grew its topline and bottom line figures for the first quarter of 2021 when compared to the previous achievement in the corresponding period in 2020.

The Gross Earnings of the firm grew by 11.07% to N825.63 million from N743.37 million reported in Q1 2020.

Profit after tax increased by 11.57% to N381.35 million from the profit after tax of N341.81 million achieved in the first quarter of 2021.

Earnings per share (EPS) of AFRIPRUD for the period under review increased to 19 kobo from the EPS of 17 kobo reported in Q1 2020.

At the share price of N5.3, the P.E ratio of Africa Prudential stands at 27.8x with earnings yield of 3.6%.