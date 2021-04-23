OBINNA EZUGWU

The Dangote Group has taken delivery of 400 Shacman trucks assembled in Enugu, Nigeria by Transit Support Services Limited.

Transit Support Services Limited, which made the disclosure in a statement by Iyere Ikhide, head of its media and publicity department, said that so far the Dangote Group had bought about 4,000 units of the truck from them since the entry of the brand into the country in 2016.

Ikhide said the Dangote-Shacman partnership led to the resuscitation of the ANAMMCO plant in Enugu.

He noted that Dangote is the biggest customer of the auto assembler, explaining that the partnership had resulted in provision of more jobs for many youths; rejuvenation of the Onne Port in Rivers State and the attendant economic benefits.

“Following the partnership deal and commitments to quality, the biggest customer of Shacman brand in Nigeria, Dangote Group, has taken delivery of additional 400 units of Shacman trucks,” he said.

“Dangote Group has since the entrance of Shacman vehicles into the Nigeria market through Transit Support Services Limited as Shacman Nigeria six years ago bought over 3,500 units of the brand.”