Africa Prudential Plc posts N2.97bn as gross revenue

Africa Prudential Plc on Thursday published its Third Quarter report for the period ended 30 September 2022.

The Financial Institution reported a turnover of N2.969 billion for the 9 months period, up by 21.44% from N2.445 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax of the company grew year on year by 11.93% to N1.29 billion from N1.15 billion reported in Q3 2021.

Earnings per share of the Company stands at N0.64, up by 11.93% from the EPS of N0.58 achieved the previous year.

At the share price of N5.4, the P/E ratio of AFRIPRUD stands at 8.37x with earnings yield of 11.94%.