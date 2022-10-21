Africa Prudential Plc posts N2.97bn as gross revenue
Africa Prudential

Africa Prudential Plc on Thursday published its Third Quarter report for the period ended 30 September 2022.

The Financial Institution reported a turnover of N2.969 billion for the 9 months period, up by 21.44% from N2.445 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax of the company grew year on year by 11.93% to N1.29 billion from N1.15 billion reported in Q3 2021.

Earnings per share of the Company stands at N0.64, up by 11.93% from the EPS of N0.58 achieved the previous year.

At the share price of N5.4, the P/E ratio of AFRIPRUD stands at 8.37x with earnings yield of 11.94%.

