Adebayo Obajemu

On Thursday, Africa Prudential Plc on released its financial statement for the period ended 31, March 2020.

In the unaudited financial statement, the firm posted gross earnings of N743.36 million, dipped by 14.49% compared to the gross earnings of N869.37 million.

Profit before tax for the period under review stood at N413.45 million, down by 8.88% when compared to N453.72 million recorded in Q1’2019.

On the other hand, Profit after tax witnessed a decline by 10.41% to settle at N341.81 million from the profit after tax of N381.53 million recorded in the first quarter of 2019.

For the period under review, the Earnings per Share of Africa Prudential stands at 17 kobo, down by 10.41% when compared with the earnings per share of 19 kobo in Q1’2019.

With reference to the share price of N3.47, the P.E ratio of Africa Prudential stands at 20.41x with earnings yield of 4.90%.