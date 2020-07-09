Adebayo Obajemu

Africa House has partnered with the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and Local Chambers across 36 states of the Federation in Nigeria to eradicate food shortage using modern food technologies such as the Hydroponics technology that involves growing food without soil.

The Global Director of Africa, Engineer Abayomi Onasanya mentioned that Africa as a continent should strive to become independent when it comes to food production; and one of the ways of achieving this is by equipping Nigerians with the skills required to set up such modern food systems. He mentioned that countries such as Sweden, Qatar and Japan are using such technologies to provide healthy food to their citizens in what they call urban agriculture.

The Africa House plans to hold several special online training sessions for a wide spectrum of Africans & Nigerians in the hydroponics technology. One of such training included the recently concluded trained with the topic: “Growing Food without Soil: An Introduction to Hydroponics”, that featured more than 100 members of the different chamber across the 36 states of the federation under the coordination of NACCIMA leadership.