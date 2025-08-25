Afreximbank signs on as Diamond Partner for African Energy Week 2025

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has been announced as a Diamond Partner for African Energy Week (AEW) 2025, strengthening its role as a key financier of Africa’s energy transition and infrastructure development.

AEW 2025, themed Invest in African Energies, will focus on driving investment into oil, gas, and renewable projects to eliminate energy poverty by 2030. Afreximbank’s participation is expected to unlock new funding opportunities across the energy value chain.

The Cairo-based lender has recently executed several landmark transactions, including:

A $300 million facility with NBS Bank Malawi to de-risk investments in energy, transport, and logistics;

A Heads of Terms agreement with Green Hybrid Power Private Ltd for a 1GW hybrid solar power project in Zimbabwe;

A $4 million financing deal for Proton Energy to advance the 500MW Sapele Gas Power Plant in Nigeria.

Afreximbank also provided $1.35 billion as part of a $4 billion syndicated facility to finance the Dangote Refinery in Nigeria, Africa’s largest crude oil refinery, and has been mandated to raise capital for the $4.5 billion EG-27 LNG project in Equatorial Guinea.

As part of its strategy to bridge the continent’s energy financing gap—estimated at $31-50 billion annually—the bank is leading the establishment of the Africa Energy Bank (AEB), headquartered in Abuja, Nigeria. The AEB will have an initial capital base of $5 billion, with Angola, Ghana, and Nigeria already meeting funding commitments.

NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, welcomed the partnership, saying: “Afreximbank’s innovative financing structures continue to strengthen Africa’s energy sector, enabling critical oil, gas, and renewable projects.”

AEW 2025 will take place in Cape Town later this year, bringing together global investors, policymakers, and energy leaders for high-level discussions and deal-making.