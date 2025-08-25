UBA unveils Super Savers Promo to deepen financial inclusion and ignite a savings revolution

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has officially launched the fifth edition of its Supersavers Promo aimed at reinforcing the bank’s commitment towards deepening financial inclusion across Nigeria and empowering citizens to achieve their financial goals through disciplined savings.

The nine-month campaign, themed “Season of Progress’, was launched during a press conference which was held at the UBA House, Marina, Lagos, on Friday and is expected to run from September 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026.

The promo is designed to reward both new and existing customers while encouraging a culture of savings that will enable families and individuals to plan for their children’s education, home ownership, business establishment, and other goals.

Speaking during the launch, UBA’s. Group Deputy Managing Director, Chukwuma Nweke, emphasised the importance of savings in nation-building, as he pointed out that the bank is a partner in development and is committed to ensuring that all citizens across the length and breadth of the country are financially covered.

Nweke said, ‘This campaign is aimed at deepening the savings’ culture among Nigerians. Savings empower families and individuals to take control of their future, whether by securing quality education for their children, acquiring homes, setting up sustainable businesses, or meeting pressing needs at different stages of life.

Continuing, he said, ‘To support these aspirations, UBA has developed a range of savings products designed to help people achieve both personal and collective goals while promoting financial inclusion. Through these products, more Nigerians are being integrated into the formal banking system, bridging economic gaps, breaking cycles of poverty, and building stronger communities”

The Season of Progress promo encourages customers to open Bumper Accounts, which require only a minimum deposit of N5,000 to qualify for the monthly draws, with customers able to increase their chances by depositing in multiples. Other qualifying products include Individual Savings accounts, which require N10,000 monthly deposits for three consecutive months, and Kiddies Accounts, Teens Accounts, and NextGen Accounts for young adults

UBA’s Group Head, Retail and Digital Banking, Shamsideen Fashola, who highlighted the bank’s five-year journey in incentivizing savings culture in Nigeria, noted that this promo is further testament to the bank’s commitment to reward its loyal customers

“Last year, in commemoration of our 75th anniversary, we launched a special promo where we rewarded thousands of customers with approximately N150 million in prizes. This year’s Season of Progress promotion is even more ambitious in scope and reach which reflects our unwavering commitment to rewarding our loyal customers who have stood by us through the years, but also our strategic focus on attracting new savers to join the ever-growing UBA family.” Shamsideen said.

He noted that a unique feature of this season’s promotion is the inclusion of dormant account holders, who simply need to fund their inactive accounts with N10,000 to qualify for special monthly N35,000 reactivation draws.

The comprehensive reward structure features quarterly star prizes of N1 million for 27 winners, with other quarterly prizes ranging from N500,000 to N10,000, monthly airtime rewards, targeted cluster draws, and special categories for NextGen, Kiddies, and Teens’ account holders, which ensure savers across all demographics stand a chance to benefit from the promo.

Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, reinforced that the promo extends beyond prize distribution, explaining that the core reasons UBA has been doing this for the last five years is financial inclusion.

“We still have significant ground to cover in empowering Nigerian citizens toward financial independence, and we see this promotion as one of the ways to empower Nigerians, improve their financial independence, and introduce them to the innovative, safe, and secure banking solutions that we at United Bank for Africa provide at the highest standard,” she explained.

The bank has introduced improved accessibility through a new digital onboarding platform, allowing customers to open accounts online in real-time without having to visit branches or meeting staff members, further democratizing access to banking services.

To ensure transparency and credibility, all draws will be conducted live with oversight from regulatory bodies, with the bank planning extensive nationwide activations in markets, campuses, and rural communities across all states of the federation.

For more information about the Supersavers Season 5 promo and to open qualifying accounts, customers can visit any UBA branch nationwide, use the new digital onboarding platform, or contact UBA customer service lines.

United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group-wide and serving over 45 million customers globally. Operating in twenty African countries, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting-edge technology.