Afreximbank at 32: Charting Africa’s Future with Vision, Capital and Partnership
Published

6 hours ago

on

The 32nd anniversary of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) brought the continent’s leaders, business icons, and development champions to Abuja, where Africa’s transformative potential was spotlighted through partnership, investment, and visionary leadership.

Held at the prestigious Transcorp Hilton and its sprawling 5,000-capacity Event Centre, the celebration marked more than a milestone—it was a declaration of intent. Afreximbank’s legacy of trade finance, industrial support, and institutional collaboration was powerfully reaffirmed, with a focus on future-driven strategies to build a prosperous and self-reliant Africa.

One of the event’s key highlights was a fireside chat featuring Tony O. Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings and founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation. Speaking on the theme, “Decades of Delivering on a Shared Aspiration,” Elumelu emphasized the pivotal role of Africapitalism—his philosophy that African private sector leadership and investment must drive the continent’s development agenda.

“Afreximbank believed in our vision,” Elumelu said, referencing the $2.5 billion acquisition of oil assets from Shell that birthed Heirs Energies. “They didn’t just finance a deal—they empowered Nigerian capacity, created jobs, and built Africa’s largest integrated energy platform. That is Africapitalism in action.”

Elumelu also called for urgent investment in infrastructure, especially electricity, broadband, and digital systems, which he identified as the bedrock of Africa’s participation in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. “We can’t talk about AI and digital transformation when we’re still grappling with power supply. Let’s fix the basics,” he said.

The businessman and philanthropist saluted outgoing Afreximbank President, Professor Benedict Oramah, whose leadership he described as “visionary and courageous.” Under Oramah’s tenure, Afreximbank significantly deepened intra-African trade and mobilized capital for strategic investments across the continent. “He has shown the world that African-led institutions can deliver global impact,” Elumelu stated.

The gathering in Abuja, hosted in one of Africa’s largest venues, also underscored the role of indigenous institutions like Transcorp in positioning Nigeria as a hub for continental progress. As Africa faces complex challenges and great opportunity, the consensus was clear: the future will be built by Africans, with African capital, and through visionary African leadership.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

