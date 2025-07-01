The Ogun State House of Assembly, through its Committee on Lands and Housing, has directed Emmanuel Osho, Owodunni Sodipo, Abiodun Soneye, Adeyiga Lambo, Hammed Sodipo, and their families to reappear before it on Thursday, July 3, 2025, with all relevant documents pertaining to a land dispute with the State Housing Corporation.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Damilola Soneye, made the request, asking the families to submit perimeter surveys of the disputed land, Certificates of Occupancy (C of O), and building permits issued to individuals currently occupying the portion of land reportedly belonging to the State Housing Corporation at Ibido Community Area, Sagamu Estate, Sagamu.

Hon. Soneye assured all parties involved that the Assembly was committed to ensuring a fair and peaceful resolution. He added that the management of the Housing Corporation must also present records of compensation allegedly paid during the land acquisition process in 1977.

To further verify claims and authenticate the land’s location, the Office of the Surveyor General in the State Bureau of Lands and Survey has been mandated to provide necessary documentation for presentation at the next hearing.

In his contribution, the Vice Chairman of the committee, Hon. Samisudeen Lawal, urged the families to remain patient and avoid confrontation, stressing that cooperation was essential to resolving the matter.

Meanwhile, Hon. Soneye expressed disappointment over the failure of nine individuals earlier summoned for alleged encroachment and land grabbing at the Housing Corporation’s Itanrin Estate in Ijebu-Ode to honour the committee’s invitation.

He warned that the committee might invoke its constitutional powers to compel attendance should the individuals continue to ignore the Assembly’s directive. He reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting government properties across the state.