AfDB to host Africa’s Natural Capital Accounting Secretariat

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has announced it will host the Secretariat of the Africa Natural Capital Accounting Community of Practice (Africa NCA-CoP), taking over from the World Bank.

The move, unveiled during a side event at the Africa Climate Summit 2.0 in Addis Ababa, positions the Bank to spearhead efforts to integrate natural capital into national policies, economic planning, and investment strategies across the continent.

The Secretariat will be based at the AfDB headquarters in Abidjan. The Bank said it will review and implement the Africa NCA-CoP strategy and action plan in line with its priority of natural resources value addition, while working with partners such as the World Bank, the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), and the African Union to mobilize resources.

Launched in 2020, the Africa NCA-CoP now counts over 500 members from 48 countries. It promotes technical capacity building, data-driven policymaking, and knowledge sharing on natural capital accounting.

Fred Kabanda, Manager of the Bank’s African Natural Resources Management and Investment Centre, said hosting the Secretariat underscores the Bank’s commitment to natural capital.

“The African Development Bank is prioritising natural capital as outlined in its Natural Resources Management and Investment Action Plan (2025–2029), which is anchored in the Ten-Year Strategy (2024–2033),” he said. “Hosting the Africa NCA CoP Secretariat allows the Bank to strengthen capacities, foster collaboration, and ensure that natural capital is fully integrated into policies and investments that drive climate-resilient development across Africa.”

Natural resources remain central to Africa’s economies and livelihoods, yet their value is often underrepresented in conventional economic measures, leaving ecosystems undervalued and climate vulnerabilities overlooked.

The AfDB said its hosting of the NCA-CoP Secretariat will strengthen continental ownership, ensure continuity, and advance policy engagement on natural capital accounting to unlock Africa’s potential for inclusive and climate-resilient growth.