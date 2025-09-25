AfDB Chief’s Bold Call at UNGA80: Global leaders must supercharge Africa’s development

Dr. Sidi Ould Tah, President of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), has issued a powerful appeal to world leaders at the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80), demanding urgent global support to unlock Africa’s vast potential through increased financing and robust partnerships.

Speaking on the sidelines of UNGA80 in New York, Dr. Ould Tah lauded Africa’s resilience amid economic and social hurdles but warned that the continent’s transformation hinges on a renewed global commitment to concessional financing and inclusive collaboration.

Central to his agenda are resource mobilization, climate action, regional integration, and a reformed financial architecture for Africa. He urged strong backing for the African Development Fund (ADF), the AfDB’s concessional lending arm, set for replenishment in December, which supports 37 low-income African nations.

“Africa demands a financial system rooted in shared strengths,” Dr. Ould Tah declared, calling for investments in climate-resilient infrastructure, job creation for women and youth, and strategies to transform Africa’s demographic boom into an economic dividend.

Since arriving in New York, Dr. Ould Tah has engaged in high-level talks, including with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed to deepen AfDB-UN cooperation. He also met UNFPA Executive Director Diene Keita, reinforcing the Bank’s commitment to maternal health and women’s empowerment, stating, “Investing in mothers and girls today is investing in Africa’s tomorrow.”

In discussions with Botswana’s President Duma Gideon Boko, Dr. Ould Tah emphasized diversifying the economy beyond diamonds and advancing regional rail connectivity, stressing that Africa’s resources must drive job creation.

He also secured a pledge from UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan to support the AfDB’s mission.

On Wednesday, Dr. Ould Tah will join the launch of Mission 300, a transformative AfDB–World Bank initiative to connect 300 million Africans to electricity by 2030 through new National Energy Compacts.

A trilateral meeting with African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf and UN Economic Commission for Africa Executive Secretary Claver Gatete is also planned to tackle continental development priorities.

Despite declining global aid, Dr. Ould Tah remains resolute: “Now is the time for our partners to invest boldly in Africa’s future.”