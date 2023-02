Karim Adeyemi, Nigerian- German professional football player has attributed is solo goal against Chelsea to eatingfufu, a local Nigerian delicacy.

He stated this during an interview after last night game when Borussia Dortmund defeated Chelsea at last’s night Champions League.

Karim said, “I eat a lot of African foods but I have a good genetics from my dad. So, I think it is a little difficult for you to get fast and the name of the food is called fufu from Nigeria”.