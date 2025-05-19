The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has publicly apologised to President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) over recent scathing remarks made by its former presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

The party, in a statement issued in Lagos on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Oginni Olaposi, disowned the comments credited to Kwankwaso, saying he no longer speaks for the NNPP and has no authority to use the party’s name in his political engagements.

“We offer our unreserved apology to President Tinubu and the APC family, especially to its National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, for the distasteful comments made by Kwankwaso,” the statement read.

Olaposi explained that the party had officially severed all ties with Kwankwaso and his Kwankwasiya Movement following the collapse of their alliance. He insisted that the former Kano State governor was expelled and should no longer claim association with the NNPP.

“Kwankwaso is no longer a member of the NNPP and should stop using our name to advance his personal political agenda or launch attacks on the government,” he stated. “His recent comments are entirely his own and do not reflect the values or positions of our party.”

The NNPP noted that multiple court rulings, including a recent judgment by the FCT High Court on April 3, 2025, and previous decisions from Abia and Abuja courts, have validated Kwankwaso’s expulsion.

Olaposi emphasised that the NNPP, under the founding leadership of Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, is focused on contributing meaningfully to national development and upholding respect for institutions.

“Dr. Aniebonam has always conducted himself responsibly in public discourse. Our party is not in the business of attacking leaders or promoting divisiveness,” he said.

He called on media organisations and the public to stop associating Kwankwaso with the NNPP.

“Kwankwaso leads the Kwankwasiya Movement, not the NNPP. We urge everyone to take note and stop giving the impression that he represents us in any capacity,” Olaposi added.