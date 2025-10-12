Governor Ademola Adeleke has tasked the political class in and out of government to prioritise delivery of good governance to strengthen and enhances citizens’ faith and trust in the democratic process.

The governor, in a statement issued and signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed dropped the admonition early today after his arrival in Nigeria after few days of medical check up abroad.

“I am glad to be back after few days off. We are energised to continue the task of delivering on good governance. That is basically the whole essence of politicking. That is what I am committed to.

“ Political class must deliver on good governance. We cannot joke with the rule of law. We must be accountable and transparent. We must serve only the interest of the people, not our selfish agenda.

“ We must build consensus among ourselves. Any fight over power must be within the rule of law and welfare of the people. Any politics that hurt the people is condemnable. We must seek power to serve the people, not ourselves.

“When we get power, let use it to serve the people. As a governor, at times I forget the position when addressing needs of our people. Leaders must serve the people. That is how we can strengthen our democracy”, the governor noted.

He also repeated his condolence to the people of Akinlalu and expressed optimism that ongoing police investigation will soon be concluded.

“ I am back and I again condole with the people of Akinlalu. Investigation is ongoing and I assure the families of victims that justice will be done”, the governor noted at the airport.