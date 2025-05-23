Adeleke bags City People’s infrastructure governor award

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has been recognized as the Most Influential Governor of the Year in Infrastructure by Media Techniques Ltd, Publisher of City People Magazine.

A letter addressed to the Governor and signed by Oluseye Kehinde, Publisher and Editor-in-chief of the Magazine noted that the award is in appreciation of the Governor’s giant strides as it concerns Infrastructure revolution in Osun State.

The letter reads: “I write to inform you that you will be honoured with the Most Impactful Governor of the Year Award (In Infrastructure) at the forthcoming 2025 City People Awards For Excellence. This is in appreciation of your giant strides as it concerns the Infrastructure Revolution in Osun State.

“City People Awards For Excellence is an annual event that has been going on for the past 29 years. It is meant to reward and celebrate outstanding Personalities, Public office holders, Politicians and organisations who have excelled in their various areas of endeavour.”

The award ceremony holds on Sunday, May 25th, in Lagos.

Recall that Governor Adeleke had won several other awards which include; New Telegraph Governor of the Year Award for Health; Vanguard Newspaper Governor of the Year; Leadership Best Governor of the Year Award; Osun Defenders’ Leadership Award; 2024 Best Civil Service-Loving Governor in Nigeria Award by Nigeria Civil Service Union; Champion Newspaper’s Man of the Year Award for Good Governance; NELFUND Award of Excellence among others.

Others are the Boss Newspaper 2024, Governor of the Year; News Direct Newspaper 2024 Governor of the Year; 2024 NIPR Excellence Award; Nigeria Society of Engineers Excellence Award; South West Advancement Award 2024, Ede Unique Club Fellowship Award; Nigerian National Cooperative Most Outstanding Governor of the Year Award, among many others.