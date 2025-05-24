Defect with me or resign, A’Ibom gov threatens appointees

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has reportedly informed all commissioners and political appointees in his cabinet to either join him in defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) or step down from their positions.

According to a video shared by Channels TV on Friday, the governor spoke during a State Executive Council meeting on Thursday.

Eno gave confirmation of his planned defection to the APC and made it clear that only those willing to join him would remain in his government.

“It’s no more news that I’m moving party. If you don’t know that by now, I don’t know what else you know,” Eno said.

He emphasized that loyalty to him as governor was essential, adding that anyone unwilling to align politically should prepare to resign the day he formally announces his move.

“I am told that some of you are saying that you will not come, you are free, absolutely free, not to join me, but you won’t be in my state executive council.

“So, you better just be prepared to resign the day I announce that I’m moving because you are an appointee and your loyalty is to me.

“You can’t be in my cabinet and play anti-party, it’s not a threat, it is what it is. I won’t beg you to come, you should normally not even expect it,” he stated.

Eno cited ongoing internal issues within the Peoples Democratic Party as part of his reason for leaving, saying he could no longer trust the party’s ability to ensure a smooth electoral process.

Eno added, “I love the PDP, I want to stay in the PDP, but clearly, I don’t have a road map to guarantee that I’ll be able to have a smooth sail in the elections, not because we won’t win elections.

“In this state today, with the work that all of us have done, even if we contest on a zero party, we will win this election. There’s no doubt about it. We’ve worked very hard, but we know that at the national level, that our party is not coming together.

“Every day, secretary this and that, and so you take your form, they send it to INEC, and then you run all the elections, you perhaps win the elections and just on technical grounds, because the wrong person signed your form, you lose everything.”