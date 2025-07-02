Connect with us

ADC: Rauf Aregbesola’s appointment has transparency issues – ADC National Publicity Secretary
Published

16 mins ago

on

The African Democratic Congress, (ADC) has urged the members of the party to reject the move by some selected politicians to hijack the party.

This was made known in a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr Musa Isa Matara in Abuja.

According to the statement, no appointment is valid until a legitimate, constitutionally backed ADC National Convention or NEC confirms leadership changes.

It notes that the party is not against coalition but opposes hijack, imposition, and speeches that sound revolutionary but hide elitist intentions beneath poetic language.

“We stand firmly on the side of accountable leadership, transparent decision making and a people powered party structure. Any process that excludes the very people it claims to serve is undemocratic and must be challenged” he states.

“We call on all genuine stakeholders of the ADC across states, zones, and demographic groups to reject this attempted takeover of our party. We are not opposed to coalitions.We are not opposed to reform” the Publicity Secretary emphasizes.

“But we are opposed to hijack, to imposition, and to speeches that sound revolutionary but hide elitist intentions beneath poetic language” Dr. Matara stresses.

“Until a legitimate, constitutionally-backed ADC National Convention or NEC confirms leadership changes, no one has the moral or legal right to speak for our party nationally.” Matara adds.

