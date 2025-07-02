ADC will reflect international best practices – Aregbesola

Rauf Aregbesola, former Minister of Interior and newly appointed Interim National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has pledged that the party’s structure and operations will be guided by global best practices.

Speaking during his acceptance speech at a meeting of the National Opposition Coalition Group held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, Aregbesola said the ADC would adopt proven models from successful political systems around the world, including South Africa, Sweden, Chile, and Kenya.

The coalition, which convened to adopt the ADC as its official platform ahead of the 2027 general elections, named Aregbesola as the party’s Interim National Secretary following a unanimous endorsement.

In his remarks, Aregbesola expressed a strong commitment to reforming party politics in Nigeria through transparency, inclusion, and discipline.

“It is with deep humility, a profound sense of duty, and unwavering hope for our people, nation, and party that I accept the appointment as the National Secretary of our great party,” he said.

“We must become an institution where internal democracy is not merely a slogan, but a living, functional reality.”

He stressed the importance of fostering transparent intra-party competition and ensuring that party structures, from the ward level to the national leadership, function effectively.

Aregbesola also emphasised the need for meaningful inclusion of young people, women, and other marginalized groups—not just symbolic representation.

“All critical sectors—security, education, agriculture, labour, women, youth, professionals, people with special needs—must be recognised and allowed to organise autonomously within the party,” he added.

“We will model international best practices in party organisation, administration, and ethics. We will study what works from South Africa to Sweden, from Chile to Kenya, and adapt what fits our local reality. Discipline, order, clarity of purpose, and service to the people must define us.”

The adoption of ADC by the coalition signals a strategic realignment of opposition forces in anticipation of a major political contest in 2027.