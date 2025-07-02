Former Senate President David Mark has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mark, widely regarded as one of the party’s founding members, tendered his resignation after he was appointed as one of the interim leaders of the coalition-backed African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Speaking on his resignation in a statement, he said his decision was a result of the leadership crisis in the PDP.

Mark added that the PDP has been subjected to public ridicule and is now a shadow of its former self.

“I bring warm greetings to you and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Otukpo Ward 1, and by extension, to the entire Benue State and Nigeria. I write to formally inform you of my decision to resign my membership of the party with immediate effect.

“You may recall that over the years, I have remained firm and deeply committed to the ideals of the PDP. Even when nearly all stakeholders departed the party following our loss in the 2015 presidential election, I pledged to remain the last man standing.

“I have worked steadfastly to rebuild, reconcile, and reposition the party, efforts which, without sounding immodest, helped restore the PDP to national relevance and made it once again a party of choice for many Nigerians.

“However, recent events marked by deepening divisions, persistent leadership crisis, and irreconcilable differences have reduced the party to a shadow of its former self, subjecting it to public ridicule.

“After wide consultations with my family, friends, and political associates, I have resolved to join the National Coalition of Political Opposition Movement in Nigeria, as part of the collective effort to rescue our nation and preserve our hard-earned democracy,” the statement reads.