Connect with us

Politics

David Mark resigns from PDP
Advertisement

Politics

ADC will reflect international best practices – Aregbesola

Politics

ADC: Rauf Aregbesola’s appointment has transparency issues – ADC National Publicity Secretary

Politics

Peter Obi suffering from identity crisis – Tinubu’s aide Bwala

Politics

Opposition leaders fume as Abuja hotel cancels venue for ADC coalition unveiling

Politics

Push for Anioma State gains ground as 79 senators, South-East monarchs declare support

Politics

Coalition using Saraki’s name to poach our members – Kwara PDP

Politics

Subsidy removal: Buhari didn’t set out to undermine Tinubu’s govt – Garba Shehu

Politics

2027: APC fires back as Mark, Lamido, Atiku slam Tinubu's government

Politics

Thailand’s PM Shinawatra suspended over leaked Hun Sen call

Politics

David Mark resigns from PDP

Published

20 mins ago

on

David Mark resigns from PDP

Former Senate President David Mark has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mark, widely regarded as one of the party’s founding members, tendered his resignation after he was appointed as one of the interim leaders of the coalition-backed African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Speaking on his resignation in a statement, he said his decision was a result of the leadership crisis in the PDP.

Mark added that the PDP has been subjected to public ridicule and is now a shadow of its former self.

“I bring warm greetings to you and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Otukpo Ward 1, and by extension, to the entire Benue State and Nigeria. I write to formally inform you of my decision to resign my membership of the party with immediate effect.

“You may recall that over the years, I have remained firm and deeply committed to the ideals of the PDP. Even when nearly all stakeholders departed the party following our loss in the 2015 presidential election, I pledged to remain the last man standing.

“I have worked steadfastly to rebuild, reconcile, and reposition the party, efforts which, without sounding immodest, helped restore the PDP to national relevance and made it once again a party of choice for many Nigerians.

“However, recent events marked by deepening divisions, persistent leadership crisis, and irreconcilable differences have reduced the party to a shadow of its former self, subjecting it to public ridicule.

“After wide consultations with my family, friends, and political associates, I have resolved to join the National Coalition of Political Opposition Movement in Nigeria, as part of the collective effort to rescue our nation and preserve our hard-earned democracy,” the statement reads.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *