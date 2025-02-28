Connect with us

Actress Enado Odigie, Tola Odunsi tie the Knot in private wedding
Published

11 seconds ago

Nollywood actress Enado Odigie and filmmaker Tola Odunsi on Thursday officially tied the knot in a private civil wedding ceremony.

The event was attended by close family, friends, and industry colleagues.

The ceremony featured emotional moments, including the couple sharing a romantic kiss and Enado joyfully admiring her wedding ring with friends. Music star Timi Dakolo performed at the wedding, adding to the celebration.

Enado, known for her roles in The Men’s Club and Flawsome, looked stunning in a simple white dress, while her groom, Tola, a producer and director, wore a stylish brown suit.

Several Nollywood stars, including Bisola Aiyeola, Daniel Etim-Effiong, and Rahma Sadau, were present to celebrate the couple’s special day.

Announcing the wedding on social media, Tola wrote, “Myself & the love of my life exchanged vows before the law in the presence of God in an intimate court wedding. #TE4Eternity.”

The couple’s union has been met with warm wishes from fans and industry colleagues, celebrating their new journey as husband and wife.

