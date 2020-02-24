Less is more may sound like a cliché, but in this new age of digital technology and connectivity, people are living more conscious lifestyles and paying more attention to energy usage and waste management. In this new decade, minimalists are focusing on sustainable living.

Minimalism is a lifestyle that helps people question what things add value to their lives. The key idea is that Minimalism isn’t really about less, it’s about more. Choosing to own fewer things is simply a means of clarifying and focusing on values that can fulfil things that truly matter to our lives.

The LG brand brings to mind strong association of its company tagline, “Life’s Good”. Driving home further this message on how much it cares about bringing growth and changes for enhanced lifestyle by creating unique brand experience through innovative technology.

LG’s forward-thinking, AI-powered Proactive Customer Care for its leading appliances alerts users to energy usage and water consumption and provides thoughtful advice for improving efficiency and saving money is one of innovations that will redefine our lifestyle this decade.

Similar, the premium LG SIGNATURE boasts a line-up full of space-freeing minimalist products. The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R is the perfect example –designed around the philosophy that a TV shouldn’t have to take up much space when not being viewed.

According to Mr Hari Elluru, Head of Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics, West Africa Operations, “having less things in a smaller environment can be surprisingly calming, more so when matched with a minimalist lifestyle. This lifestyle can be quite liberating as well but shouldn’t be confused with simplistic living. Doing more with less is about maximizing the at-home experience. Instead of seeing this as a threat, LG views this trend as an opportunity.

Elluru stated that the just concluded 2020 Consumer Electronics Show held in Las Vegas, LG unveiled its framework for the future of artificial intelligence (AI) development.

“At CES 2020, we showcased the LG ThinQ technology — one that goes a step further by using deep learning to predict and play a proactive role in the user’s life – from a fridge that can tell you when to buy milk, to a dressing room that picks the best outfits for your body type; LG is giving us a glimpse into the future.

“We are creating more personalized solutions that we enrich the lifestyle of our customers. We are focusing on pattern learning to optimize and personalize device functions. LG’s AI uses a concept called experimental learning based on the scientific method. It can develop new capabilities through forming and testing hypotheses to uncover new inferences, enabling them to learn and improve, adding more value to users’ lives”, he said.

The South Korean multinational electronics company’s Signature Kitchen Suite is all about luxurious built-in appliances that blend innovation, precision and purposeful design in one package for inspiring more creativity and efficiency in the kitchen.

TV Trends in 2020 CES

In Las Vegas, LG displayed its latest televisions including the 65 and 77-Inch OLED 4K Smart TVs w/ AI ThinQ, and the groundbreaking 88 Inch and 77 Inch OLED 8K Smart TVs. Also its line of LG NanoCell Smart TVs in stunning 4K and 8K resolution.

LG’s 8K TVs stun with lavish detail and vibrant, lifelike colors that stand as testament to LG’s unrivalled display technology. As the world’s first 8K OLED TV not to mention LG’s largest OLED TV to date, the 88-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TV (model 88Z9) delivers 8K Ultra HD resolution (7,680 x 4,320) with 33 million self-emitting pixels, equivalent to 16-times the number of pixels in a Full HD TV and four-times that of a UHD TV.

LG’s 75-inch 8K NanoCell TV also delivers a total immersive experience thanks to an 8K picture with impressive color, contrast and detail. LG’s Nano Display technology renders stunningly sharp images on a truly grand scale. Nano Color filters out impurities to enhance color reproduction and Nano Black – advanced Full Array Local Dimming Pro technology optimized for 8K – precisely controls the TV’s backlighting for deeper blacks and greater contrast.

LG’s state-of-the-art computer monitors push boundaries and provide the ultimate gaming experiences. At CES 2020, the 38 Inch UltraWide QHD+ IPS Curved Monitor for immersive, high performance gaming; 32 Inch UltraFine Ergo 4K HDR10 Monitor and the 27 Inch UltraGear™ G-Sync Compatible 4K Gaming Monitor thrilled customers at the event.

Space-freeing Multifunctionality

LG Objet is the ideal solution for minimalist designers looking for the perfect multifunctional appliances to free up rooms. This completely unique range delivers clutter-less spaces with its experimental forms. Every piece of furniture in the lineup is built to look aesthetically pleasing, take up less space, and add even more convenience to everyday life. TV screens that can slide over to reveal hidden storage space behind the display and air purifiers that can sit bedside for wireless smartphone charging and somewhere to put the stuff you want close by.

The LG Styler is a great option for your home, and for fashionistas looking for that walk-in wardrobe feel without having to sacrifice a whole room. Just place the advanced Styler next to your wardrobe and be amazed at its surprisingly large capacity that keeps clothes fresh and wrinkle-free.

LG Styler offers a first-of-its-kind clothing care system that removes allergens—something an iron could never do. The Styler comes with hangers for your garments, but the rack at the bottom is specifically designed to refresh and sanitize down blankets, bedding, sports equipment and hats.

LG Styler can be started, stopped and monitored from any place at any time using the LG SmartThinQ® app on your smartphone, available on Android and iOS devices. You get notifications remotely when a cycle is finished, can check energy usage, troubleshoot minor issues with LG’s Smart Diagnosis, and most importantly, download additional settings for textiles like leather and fur.

The company has shown that as a future-thinking company, it is committed to new innovation that will simplify and enrich its customer lifestyle.