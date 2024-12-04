Otti to pay 13th month salary, orders rework of salary vouchers to reflect new minimum wage

Following the outcome of a Town Hall meeting held between the leadership of the NLC and TUC including the Affiliate bodies in the State led by the NLC Chairman, Comrade Ogbonnaya Okoro with Abia state Government at the state secretariat, Umuahia, Tuesday, Governor Alex Otti has directed that the salary vouchers for November 2024 be reworked to correct gray areas discovered in the implementation of the new minimum wage and the consequential adjustments, with arrears.

The governor also promised to pay both the December salary and 13th month salary to workers before 20th of December 2024.

Speaking during the meeting, Governor Otti explained that its essence was to have an interaction with Abia workforce and to thank them for their support to his administration which has changed the image of the state for the better.

He said that he has received reports of errors noticed in the payment of the minimum wage which the state started its implementation in October and assured that his government would be engaging with the leadership of the organized labour in few days time to correct any error.

“In the next few days we will be engaging with the leadership of the Labour so that we will make necessary adjustments. So, my team will go back and look into it”, Otti assured.

The Governor described it as uncalled for the listing of Abia as one of the States yet to commence implementation of the new National Minimum Wage, saying that Abia is one of the first States to implement the policy right from October 2024.

He assured the members of the Organized Labour that the government is their own government.

The Governor, who frowned at the attitude of Abia pensioners who after receiving their many years of pension arrears in line with the agreement entered with government, are now accusing the government of deceiving them.

He noted that his administration met on- ground unpaid pension arrears dating from 2014 and has defrayed same, noting that since April this year, Abia pensioners have been receiving their full pension on the 28th of every month. He thanked the Concerned Abia Pensioners for speaking up on the matter.

According to the governor,”The first time I met with the NUP leadership, they were clear to me to say that what was important to them was to be able to get the government to commit to paying them 100 percent of their pension from that month, and forget about the arrears and I felt it was not fair”.

While describing Abia work force as a major vehicle that brought him to power, Otti equally thanked the workers for remaining major stakeholders in the rebuilding agenda of the State Government.

In his reaction, the Chairman Abia State chapter of the NLC, Comrade Ogbonnaya Okoro, while appreciating the Governor for his benevolence to the Abia workforce and his decision to correct the errors observed in the payment said that they would present other issues of concerns to the Governor later.

He assured Governor Otti of the sustained support of the workers to ensure he succeeds in office.

The meeting which featured questions and answers, attracted many government officials ,Chairmen and secretaries of affiliate Unions of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), that of Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Joint Negotiating Council.

In their reactions, the Union leaders expressed satisfaction and confidence on the Governor and Government as well as assured the Governor of their continuous support and partnership. They maintained that Abia workers have never had it so good and appreciated the Governor as a listening and worker’s friendly Governor.