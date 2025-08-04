ACF dismisses Peter Obi’s reiterated one-term pledge

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has stated that the promise by former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to serve for one term if elected in 2027 is a political stunt.

ACF noted that Obi cannot be held to it should he decide to do another term because the Nigerian Constitution provides for him to contest two terms.

The spokesperson for the ACF, Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba, referenced previous leaders, like President Muhammadu Buhari, who swore to do one term but eventually contested two-terms.

Obi, recently reiterated his vow to serve for a one-term of four years, saying that his word is his bond.

He noted that history had shown that leaders who serve shorter terms in office tend to bequeath positive legacies than those who stay longer.

Obi was reacting to scepticisms that have trailed an earlier declaration to serve for one term.