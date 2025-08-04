Connect with us

Politics

ACF dismisses Peter Obi’s reiterated one-term pledge
Advertisement

Politics

I travelled mostly with my family’s private jet, Adeleke defends travel expenses

Politics

Yar’adua quits APC, joins ADC, slams ruling party as ‘bandits in government’

Politics

2027: Obi’s one-term Presidency assertion ignites political firestorm

Politics

I believe that service should be impactful, not eternal– Peter Obi

Politics

Birthday Anniversary: Akinleye hails Osun PDP Chair, Sunday Bisi

Politics

ADC lambasts Bago for shutting down Badeggi FM

Politics

Yakasai accuses Tinubu of favoritism , says ‘Emi Lokan’ becoming ‘Lagos Lokan’

Politics

I remain authentic interim chairman of ADC - Deacon Nwoke

Politics

2027: North East APC youths caution Tinubu against replacing Shettima

Politics

ACF dismisses Peter Obi’s reiterated one-term pledge

Published

20 mins ago

on

ACF dismisses Peter Obi’s reiterated one-term pledge

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has stated that the promise by former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to serve for one term if elected in 2027 is a political stunt.

ACF noted that Obi cannot be held to it should he decide to do another term because the Nigerian Constitution provides for him to contest two terms.

The spokesperson for the ACF, Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba, referenced previous leaders, like President Muhammadu Buhari, who swore to do one term but eventually contested two-terms.

Obi, recently reiterated his vow to serve for a one-term of four years, saying that his word is his bond.

He noted that history had shown that leaders who serve shorter terms in office tend to bequeath positive legacies than those who stay longer.

Obi was reacting to scepticisms that have trailed an earlier declaration to serve for one term.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *