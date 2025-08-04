Former senator representing Katsina Central, Abubakar Sadiq Yar’adua, has announced his resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing disillusionment with the party’s policies and governance style.

In a letter dated July 28 and addressed to the APC chairman of his ward, Yar’adua accused the ruling party of presiding over a government that has “undermined, destroyed, and desecrated” the lives, dignity, and livelihoods of Nigerians.

“The government has truly become what Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i would refer to as ‘urban bandits,’ or in my view, ‘bandits in government,’” the former lawmaker declared.

Yar’adua, who contested for the APC governorship ticket in Katsina State ahead of the 2023 election, further accused the party of prioritising the interests of a privileged few and foreign corporate powers at the expense of the masses.

“They only cater to the interests of the petit-bourgeois elements and the interests of International Monopoly Capital,” he said.

He announced his decision to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which he described as a platform “poised to change and re-shape the course of Nigeria’s political history.”

Yar’adua called on his supporters across Katsina State to rally behind him in the ADC, expressing hope that they would soon follow him into the new political fold.