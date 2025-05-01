Zenith Bank Plc on Wednesday published its First Quarter report for the period ended 31 March 2025.

The financial institution reported Gross Earnings of N949.86 billion for the 3 months period, up by 21.68% from N780.62 billion reported in Q1 2024.

Profit after tax of N311.83 billion for the 3 months period, up by 20.70% from N258.34 billion reported the previews year.

Earnings per share of Zenith Bank stands at N7.59

At the share price of N47.80, the P/E ratio of Zenith Bank stands at 6.30x with earnings yield of 15.88%