Adebayo Obajemu

Access Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Seyi Kumapayi as Executive Director following the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Prior to his recent appointment, Mr. Kumapayi has been the Group Chief Financial Officer of Access Bank Plc, a position he has held since 2008. He is a highly accomplished and result-driven professional. He has over 20 years of progressive banking experience spanning across Finance, Strategy, Risk Management, and Treasury. He joined Access Bank in 2002 as the Head of Financial Control and Credit Risk Management. Prior to joining Access Bank, he held controller and analyst positions with First City Monument Bank Limited and Guaranty Trust Bank Plc respectively.

Since joining Access Bank, he has played a significant role in the creation of the largest retail bank in Nigeria and specific corporate actions that have supported the Bank’s growth objectives and enhanced its capacity to play in key local and international markets.

Mr. Kumapayi is an alumnus of Harvard Business School. He holds a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Lagos, and a Bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Engineering from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria. He has also attended several Executive Management Development programmes in leading institutions including INSEAD, IMD and London Business School. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), and a member of the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP), the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) and the Chartered Institution of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN). He is a board member of the Ogun State Security Trust Fund.